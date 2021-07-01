Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra shared a PHOTO of her taken a year before winning Miss World

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had earlier shared a photo of herself from her pre-Miss World days when she was only 17 years old. Take a look.

Jonas has garnered a massive fan following not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The White Tiger actress was crowned Miss World at the age of 18 on November 30. She won the prestigious title after competing against 95 competitors and certainly made the country proud of her tremendous achievement. The diva began her journey in the film industry soon after bagging the title. Now, the actress has fans around the world who adore her for her incredible work.

Priyanka had earlier shared a photo of herself from her pre-Miss World days. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a beautiful picture of herself from when she was only 17 years old. In the snap, The Sky is Pink actress can be seen wearing a black coloured crop top and denim, which she chose to pair with a jacket and heels. At that time, the actress was promoting her memoir Unfinished and was often seen giving her fans a sneak peek into her book. Along with the photo, the actress penned a perfect caption. She wrote, "Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been working on quite a few projects. The actress is all prepped to be seen in the action packed Amazon Prime series Citadel which is directed by The Russo Brothers. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in The Matrix 4, Text For You, and even in an Indian wedding comedy alongside Mindy Kaling.

Also Read| 5 times Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra gave long distance relationship goals in the CUTEST ways

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×