Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stirred marriage rumours at Brahmastra poster launch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. This year has been very lucky for them as the two have entered into two new phases of their relationship in a very short span of time. These two tied the knot in April and after a couple of months, Alia even broke the news of her first pregnancy. The Brahmastra couple is on cloud 9 as they are soon going to step into parenthood. There were many link-up rumours that led the couple tieing knots. Alia Bhatt was often teased on the sets by her RRR co-stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan, who saw the chemistry of theirs brewing into something very beautiful. The Brahmastra poster launch event however was when the wedding rumours of the duo caught steam.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared an electrifying chemistry at the poster launch of their film Brahmastra, which finally hits the silver screens tomorrow. Needless to say, both of them were head over heels in love with one another. At the motion poster launch, Ranbir Kapoor cryptically asked Alia Bhatt abou the significance of letter 'R' and made her blush. The actress, however, didn't hold back and asked Ranbir Kapoor about the significance of letter 'A'. Ranbir Kapoor, being the goofy self that he is, answered Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji, thus leaving the fans puzzled and Alia Bhatt surprised. The highlight was when a fan asked Ranbir Kapoor about when they were getting married. Ranbir wrote it off by saying that many actors have already got married this year and Ayan Mukerji followed up by saying that Brahmastra's release date was the only date that needed to be focused on. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's star studded wedding affair in April left their admirers very happy.