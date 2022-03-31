Throwback Thursday: When Saif Ali Khan told Kareena Kapoor's mom Babita 'we want to live together'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan make one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. The couple first started dating during the Tashan and time and again had revealed how they felt connected to each other. While Saif is not too active on Instagram, Kareena is a social media queen and loves to keep her fans updated with her personal as well as professional life.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and has been growing strong ever since. But, before getting married, Kareena and Saif were in a live-in relationship for several years.

While speaking to Humans of Bombay, Kareena had said, “Somehow through my life, I’ve been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker. He’s 10 years older than me & has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif–he helped me heal & love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we’re so different–he’s more private & not ‘Bollywoodised’, but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things & not let them get to me."

Kareena also recalled her mother Babita Kapoor’s reaction when Saif asked her if Bebo could stay with him. Kareena had added that Saif said he’s not 25 and can't keep dropping her home every night, so he went to her mother and said ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' Kareena revealed Babita’s reaction and said her mom was cool with it.

After several years of dating, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and later in 2021 Saif and Bebo became parents to another son, Jeh.

