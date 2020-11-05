  1. Home
Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan called Shah Rukh Khan 'hero' for saving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the most popular superstars in the country. They also share a great bond with each other.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a great camaraderie with one another. The two stars had put aside their alleged animosity years ago on the sets of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Because of the same, the audience was once again able to see the two of them on-screen. We are talking about the movie Zero here in which Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in one of the songs. Well, we surely hope to see them together again!

Both Salman and Shah Rukh never leave a chance to praise each other on various platforms. There was one instance when the Radhe star shared a special post on social media while showering heaps of praises on King Khan. That is because the latter had saved a woman from a fire at an event. Yes, you heard it right. The superstar saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager and publicist Archana Sadanand whose lehenga had unfortunately caught fire at a Diwali party in 2019. 

According to various reports, Archana’s outfit caught fire after being exposed to a stray ‘diya.’ Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are said to have come to the manager’s aide when the incident happened. This prompted Salman Khan to share a video on social media that showcases a scene from King Khan’s Happy New Year where his shirt caught fire. While praising the star, Salman says ‘Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood kar, use bujha kar, jaan bachata hai (A hero is someone who jumps into the fire, puts it out, and saves lives).’

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's unseen throwback PHOTO reminds us of the good old times before lockdown

