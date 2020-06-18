Throwback Thursday: When Sara Ali Khan called Sushant Singh Rajput ‘cheerful & consistently encouraging’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of grief and shock. Sara Ali Khan had made her debut with Sushant back in 2018 in Kedarnath. Back then, Sara was all praises for Sushant and called him encouraging.

Over the past few days, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been in a state of shock and grief as the actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. The actor who gave us films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and many more, left for his heavenly abode and left his close ones in grief. Sara Ali Khan also made her debut back in 2018 with Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath. While Sushant and Sara went through a series of ups and downs due to the shoot of the film, they shared a great bond of friendship.

When Sara learned of Sushant’s demise, she was shocked and saddened. Recently, Saif also revealed in an interview with Times Of India that Sara was extremely upset on knowing that her first co-star passed away. Now, we stumbled upon a throwback post of Sara for Sushant where the actress was all praises for her Kedarnath co-star. Back in November 2018, when Kedarnath trailer was released, Sara and Sushant began promoting their film. During those days, Sara shared two photos with Sushant on Instagram and had praised him for being present on the most important day of her life.

Not just this, in her note, Sara had praised Sushant and had called him ‘cheerful.’ In the throwback photos from the promotions, we could see the late actor posing with Sara in a happy manner. Sara had back then thanked Sushant for being with her during the course of Kedarnath. She wrote, “Thank you for being constantly helpful, always cheerful and consistently encouraging! Today was a major day for me, and none of it would be possible without you!”

Here is Sushant and Sara’s throwback photos and her note for her Kedarnath co-star:

Meanwhile, Sara had shared a candid photo on social media as she reacted to Sushant’s demise and was heartbroken over it. In his interview with Times of India, Saif had revealed that Sara was extremely impressed by certain parts of the Kedarnath actor’s personality. Saif even revealed that Sara had described him as intelligent to him and that she mentioned that one could talk about engineering and philosophy with him. Sushant’s demise came as a shock to many in Bollywood and left his close friends from Bollywood extremely upset. His funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020, and his ashes were immersed in river Ganga on Thursday.

