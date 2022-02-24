Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan checked out a young cricketer's six-pack abs & was mighty impressed

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to impress you with his charm and wit, and you will never be disappointed. But King Khan was left mighty impressed by a young cricketer when he met him back in 2018. The reason? Well, his perfect six-pack abs. In the spirit of throwback Thursday, we chanced upon this photo doing the rounds on social media. In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen obliging the cricketer with a picture.

However, West Indies cricketer Kirstan Kallicharan shared a series of photos and gave us an idea of what actually happened. In the photo, SRK can be seen checking out Kallicharan's perfectly shaped abs. Shah Rukh Khan then goes on to lower his T-shirt and gently pat him on the abs.

The duo then go on to smile for the photo as Shah Rukh Khan obliges him with a sweet picture. King Khan truly made Kallicharan's day as the cricketer shared the series of photos, and captioned it, "@iamsrk #TheLegendHimself."

Take a look at SRK's throwback Thursday photo:

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan entered IPL and became the proud owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, the superstar has actively been a part of the cricketing world.

Recently, his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attended the IPL auction as they took part in the event for the upcoming IPL season. Shah Rukh Khan has multiple films in the pipeline and will head to Spain next month to shoot a schedule for Pathan.

