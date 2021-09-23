Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed WHY Aryan Khan can't roam shirtless at home

The king of Bollywood has a massive following. The star became popular after giving several hits at the box office. His romantic movies are still a hit among Bollywood buffs. While Shah Rukh Khan is immensely popular amongst his fans, his elder son has also gained prominence over the years. Although the star kid has not made his debut so far, he has managed to garner a massive following.

The 'Badshah of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan is very close to his family and is often seen sharing glimpses with his kids Suhana, Aryan, AbRam, and wife Gauri on his official social media handles. Well, the caring father loves to play and spend time with his kids, he also has some strict rules at home. One such is for Aryan Khan. In an old interview, the Raees actor revealed that at his home a man is not allowed to be shirtless in front of female relatives and he always tells son Aryan to put on a T-shirt.

Talking to Femina in 2017, SRK had said, "I believe that a man in his house doesn’t have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a t-shirt all the time." He added, "If you'd feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless? It’s got nothing to do with having breasts or not—don't do something a girl can't do."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been gearing up for a comeback after a hiatus from the silver screen for around 3 years. SRK was shooting for his upcoming venture with Tamil director Atlee in Pune. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani amongst others. SRK also has ‘Pathan’ in the pipeline. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features and John Abraham in the leading parts.

