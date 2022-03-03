Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he named his eldest son ‘Aryan’

While Shah Rukh Khan remains in the headlines owing to his impeccable work and fan following, his kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan too never fail to grab attention. The superstar is close to his kids and is often seen sharing pictures with them. Aryan, who is SRK's eldest child, had been through a tough year after being targeted in an alleged drugs case. However, the SRK family stood strong and passed through the tough time together. Recently, Aryan and Suhana were spotted at the IPL 2022 mega auction event filling in for their dad as they represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Amid this, we got our hands on Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback interview where he spilled the beans on why he chose to name his son Aryan and the reason will leave you in splits. Speaking in an interview with Rediff, SRK had said, "We just named him Aryan. I don't know. I just liked the sound of the name. I thought when he tells a girl ki my name is Aryan. Aryan Khan, she'll be really impressed. His looks have come from both of us. Actually, Gauri and I have similar features -- both of us have big eyes and thick lips. I don't know... He's got expressions like mine, I think... But he's a mixture. And no, I haven't changed any diapers!"

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Whereas, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is gearing up for an acting debut. As per reports, Zoya will launch Suhana in an adaptation of the famous Archies comics.

