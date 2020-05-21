Throwback Thursday: When Shahid Kapoor dropped Misha's 1st photo with Mira Rajput as his pre birthday surprise

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents of two adorable kids, Misha and Zain. As a throwback, we time travel to when Shahid gave fans the best pre birthday surprise with Misha's first photo in a dramatic way.

In Bollywood, if there is one duo that has always been pegged as the poster couple of love, it is and Mira Rajput. Often, the two share adorable photos with each other on social media that end up leaving fans in awe of their love. Not just each other, Shahid and Mira keep dropping adorable photos of their kids Misha and Zain. Misha, Shahid and Mira’s firstborn, came into the world on August 26, 2016, and Zain, their second child, was born on September 5, 2018.

Shahid and Mira always concealed Misha and Zain from the world for the first few months back then and their fans just waited for one glimpse of the munchkins. As a throwback, we time travel to the year 2017 when Shahid Kapoor dropped Misha’s first full photo with mom Mira on social media as a pre-birthday surprise for fans. Shahid, who celebrates his birthday on February 25, had told the world in an interview back then that he is planning to share Misha’s first baby photo on his birthday in 2017. Prior to this, Shahid had only shared a glimpse of Misha’s foot in a photo on social media and had teased his fans with the photo.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor's mom on Mira Rajput & first meeting with her: She's the most undramatic person

However, much to everyone’s surprise, as soon as daddy Shahid made this statement, he also stunned the world in the very week and shared Misha’s first complete baby photo with mom Mira and introduced the world to his little girl. The adorable photo had Mira smothering her baby girl Misha with kisses as she cuddled her in her arms. Misha, on the other hand, could be seen looking directly at her daddy holding the camera and capturing her and Mira in the frame. The adorable photo broke the internet back in 2017. Shahid wrote, “Hello world.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday surprise back in 2017 as Misha’s first photo:

Interestingly, in 2018, when Zain was born, his baby picture was also shared by the parent on social media in a similar fashion. Well, Shahid and Mira surely know how to surprise their fans and they always manage to win the hearts of everyone with the cute photos of their family and kids. Amid the lockdown, Shahdi and Mira are spending time with Misha and Zain at home. Often, Mira shares what her kids are up to at home on her social media handle. From painting to cooking, Mira has been keeping herself busy with Misha and fans love her uploads on social media of the same.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×