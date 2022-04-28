Throwback Thursday: When Sonam Kapoor tried to drop her kaleeras on Janhvi Kapoor; Here’s what happened

Sonam Kapoor recently took the internet by storm after she announced her first pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018 and pictures from her wedding left the internet in a tizzy. It was one of the biggest weddings of 2018 attended by Bollywood top stars. Back in 2018, while glimpses from her wedding ceremonies circulated online, it was her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s video that grabbed the limelight. Today, we got our hands on the throwback video from Sonam’s kaleera ceremony where she tried to drop a kaleera on Janhvi’s head. Wondering what happened next? Read on to know.

In the video, Sonam shook her kaleeras on Janhvi’s head in a bid to drop it on her head. Janhvi breathed a sigh of relief as not even a single piece budged from its place. For those unaware, during the traditional ceremony in Punjabi weddings, the brides rub her wrists together to drop kaleera on her female friends or sisters. If the bride’s kaleeras fall on someone, it is seen as a sign that they are the next in line to get married.

During the ceremony, Sonam looked stunning in a traditional dress that featured a heavily embroidered gold blouse and ivory-gold lehenga. Cousin Janhvi donned a beautiful white lehenga on the occasion.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with father Anil Kapoor. Up next, she will be seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak. Janhvi, on the other hand, has films including Mili, Dostana 2, and more.

