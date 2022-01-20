Throwback Thursday: When Sushant Singh Rajput admitted existence of nepotism in Bollywood

The never-ending debate of Nepotism continues to remain in the headlines. Unlike many Bollywood stars, Sushant Singh Rajput did not come from a family with film background and faced his share of struggle to reach the top. The late actor was vocal about the topics ranging from nepotism debate to mental health awareness. A few years ago, during an award show, the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor admitted that nepotism existed in Bollywood but he also added that it was everywhere.

“Nepotism is there, it’s everywhere, not just in Bollywood. You can’t do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen but at the same time, if you deliberately don’t allow the right talent to come up, then there is a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day. But till then, it’s fine,” Sushant had said.

The ‘Kedarnath’ fame added, “Nepotism can co-exist with all the talented people also and you will get wonderful films because then they will be competing with each other and that would raise the performance.”

Born in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput moved to Delhi to complete his engineering degree. He made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013. Later he appeared in films like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kedarnath’ and many more. Sushant’s performance in the movies were applauded by fans and critics as well. His last film ‘Dil Bechara’ was premiered on OTT platform and received a great response.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise left a void in the film industry.

