Throwback Thursday: When Sushant Singh Rajput broke down on stage remembering his mother

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans were left in shock after the news of his untimely demise surfaced on the internet. Even after two years, Sushant’s old videos and pictures often go viral on social media. The late actor, who died on June 14, 2020, lost his mother when he was just 16 years old. He often shared pictures and talked about how much he missed his mother.

Back in 2011, Sushant Singh Rajput dedicated a special dance performance to his late mother on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa show. His tribute left everyone emotional on the show. Before his act, Sushant was heard saying, “Chhoti se chhoti cheez, jo main karta tha, woh bahut khush ho jati thi. Aaj agar woh hoti toh bahut khush hoti (Little things that I did made her happy. Today, if she would've been there, she would be very happy)."

The actor grooved on Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui, a song from Rang De Basanti. In the two-and-a-half-minute performance, Sushant danced to the song with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia who essayed the role of his mother. As the beautiful performance ended, Sushant broke down on stage and Ankita Lokhande, who was his girlfriend then, rushed to console him by giving him a hug.

After the performance, Sushant said, "I lost my mother when I was 16 years old. She used to be happy for me about little-little things. Today there's so much that I have achieved but she is not there. She always believed that I would become something big. When I heard this song, I was sure that I would like to do something on it because I wanted to tell maa that I really miss her."

Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career on television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013. Later he appeared in films like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kedarnath’ and many more. Sushant’s performance in the movies was applauded by fans and critics as well. His last film ‘Dil Bechara’ was premiered on the OTT platform and received a great response.

Also Read: Throwback: Know what Sushant Singh Rajput planned to do if he didn't get work in films