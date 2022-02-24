Throwback Thursday: When Sussanne Khan said she couldn’t imagine her life without Hrithik Roshan

Back in 2013, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s fans were left heartbroken when the couple decided to part their ways. They were so close that their fans never imagined their love story will come to an end. However, with the years, Hrithik and Sussanne's friendship only grew stronger. Even several years after separation, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne continue to maintain a friendly relationship. The ex-couple’s social media post speaks volumes about their mutual understanding. They often catch up together for family events and are usually seen spending quality time with their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

There was a time when Hrithik and Sussanne were head over heels in love with each other. Back in 2005, during Koffee With Karan, Sussanne Khan, who had graced the show with her friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, revealed that she would never want to 'move on' if she was no longer with Hrithik. She had said, "I pray to God that if there ever has to be a time where I am not with Hrithik, for whatever reason, I don’t think I would want to move on with my life. I can’t imagine my life without him. I am too attached."

Last year in March, when the government announced lockdown due to rising cases of COVID-19, Hrithik had shared a post on his social media handle to announce Sussanne's decision to temporarily move-in to his home. He had shared a long note on his Instagram handle that read as: "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children."

In the recent past, actor Hrithik Roshan's romance rumours with musician Saba Azad have become the talk of the town. Recently, Saba was seen joining Hrithik's family for a lunch. Whereas Sussanne is rumoured to be dating Arsalan Goni.

