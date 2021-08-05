Throwback Thursday: When Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma was declared 'Golden Tweet of 2016'

and Virat Kohli are among the most loved couples in the film industry. Back In 2013, Anushka and Virat made the headlines for their rumoured relationship. It all started when Virat Kohli first met Anushka Sharma during the shoot of a commercial. Soon, the rumours of them dating spread like wildfire. However, before the Australia tour in 2014, the couple never came out in the open and kept their relationship private.

During India's 2015 World Cup semi-final vs Australia, the PK actress was seen at the stands. She was trolled mercilessly for Kohli's dismal show in the semi-final. To support and defend her, the then Indian team vice captain came up with a tweet, which read, “Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity"

As soon as Virat tweeted, the post went crazy viral. It was retweeted more than 40,000 times and gained mammoth appreciation by his ardent followers for taking a stand for Anushka on a public platform. Later, Twitter India released their listing of the most influential tweets of 2016. While PM Modi’s tweet on demonetization hit a record 6.5 lakh tweet in 24 hours, it was Virat’s tweet supporting Anushka that was declared as the 'Golden Tweet of 2016' (or simply the Most Retweeted Tweet of the Year). Take a look: Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity pic.twitter.com/OBIMA2EZKu — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2016

The couple finally got married in late 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. The lovebirds recently blessed their baby girl Vamika. Currently, Anushka Sharma and her family- Virat and Vamika are in the UK as the Indian skipper waits for the next Team India series to commence. Anushka has been treating her fans with updates from the UK. On the work front, Anushka last appeared in the movie Zero with and . Though the actress hasn’t been seen in films for the past two years, her production company has been making content for streaming networks.

