Throwback Thursday: Young Saif Ali Khan poses with grandmom Sajida Sultan, Mansoor Ali Khan in rare PIC

Every now and then, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi treats the fans with some unseen, throwback gems from the Pataudi. Her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. Speaking of which, a few hours back, yet again, Saba shared a rare picture with her family that featured her brother Saif, sister Soha Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore, father Mansoor Ali Khan, and her grandmother Sajida Sultan.

In the monochrome photo shared by Saba, on the left, one can see a young Saif is seen looking dapper as he is seen posing for the photo alongside his later father Mansoor, and mother Sharmila. Sajida Sultan sitting on her bed with Soha is sitting on her lap while Saba is seated next to her. Sharing the photo, Saba captioned it: "OLD ...IS A TREASURE...Gold varies, this cannot be replaced! PRICELESS. Memory of a lifetime."

Check out Saba Pataudi's post:

As soon as Saba shared the picture, fans dropped immense love in the comments section. A fan commented, ‘This is indeed a treasure!!!’, another one added, ‘Paandaan, aur gaaun takiya.. the real symbols of nawabi khandaan.. isn't..!!’ Another user wrote: "Woow this is a treasure indeed..what a lovely family picture." While a third user commented: "This is indeed a treasure!!!"

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with whom he has two children- Taimur and Jehangir. He has also a daughter Sara Ali Khan and a son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first wife, Amrita Singh. Whereas, Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and they also have a daughter named, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

On the work front, Saif will be seen next in Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on 12 January 2023. Next, he also has the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, in which he will be playing the role of a policeman named Vikram. The film also features Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani. It is set to be theatrically released on September 30 this year.

