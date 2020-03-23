Throwback: Tiger Shroff and Krishna are busy playing in the water in THIS childhood picture; Check it out

Tiger Shroff is all smiles and having a gala time with his sister Krishna Shroff in a pool of water in this adorable childhood picture.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 with and Riteish Deshmukh was recently the talk of the town for showing off his moves in the reprised version of the iconic song ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’ The actor is seen flaunting his washboard abs and dancing skills in the song. Talking about the current situation going in the country, due to Coronavirus, Bollywood has come to a standstill owing to a complete shutdown of shoots in Mumbai.

But Tiger's fans who are missing the actor are sharing some stunning pictures and videos of the actor on their social media accounts. Recently, we came across an adorable throwback picture of Tiger with her sister Krishna Shroff. In this black and white picture shared by a fan, we can see little Tiger is playing in a small pool of water with his sister who is all drenched up. Tiger is all smiles donning a white t-shirt while sitting in the water and is showing something with his hands to Krishna. The two look adorable in this throwback picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the success of Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, Tiger will soon kick off the shooting of Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 will release on July 16, 2021. While the celebrities have been practising self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, Tiger Shroff has been acing the art of lighting up the internet with his drool-worthy posts on social media and his recent post made his rumoured girlfriend and actress go in awe of him.

Check out Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

