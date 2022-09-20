Throwback to when Deepika Padukone spoke up about gender pay disparity: ‘I know what I’m worth’

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood currently. The actress, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi , Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, has some interesting films lined up ahead. While she is one of the biggest Bollywood actors of the current generation, even she isn’t immune to the phenomenon of gender pay disparity and unequal pay in the film industry. There has always been a debate over how male stars are paid much more than female actors, and Deepika Padukone once spoke up against it.

A few years ago, Deepika Padukone spoke up about the wage gap that persists between the male and female stars in Bollywood. It has been a hot topic of discussion for quite a while now, and in 2019, at a book launch event, the actress opened up about her experience with gender pay disparity, and how she once turned down a film as she thought it was unfair for her to get paid lesser than her male counterpart. "I know my track record and what I'm worth. I know that his films haven't been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense. I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing, as I thought it was unfair," she said.

She further added, “I’m ready to take those steps or measures or decisions for myself because I want to be able to sleep peacefully at night. I don't think I'll be able to live with the thought knowing that I have been a part of a film, had the same creative contribution or bringing the same value to a film but being underpaid,” she said.

Deepika’s work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has some really interesting films lined up. She will reunite with her Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express co-star Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead role, and it is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

She will also be seen opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Project K, which will also feature Disha Patani. Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Apart from these films, Deepika will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K to get Hollywood action directors