Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan called Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra 'kanjoos'

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The actor is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, his stardom and charm are truly unmatchable. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor recently completed 30 years in this industry. He made his big-screen debut with Deewana in 1992 opposite Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. King Khan made his career anniversary day more special as he finally unveiled the first look of his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

In the live Instagram session that Shah Rukh Khan had, he revealed that he hasn’t been able to watch Pathaan because the filmmakers are very ‘kanjoos' about showing the film. On the day that the movie poster was released, he told the filmmakers that he had taken a long hiatus as he didn’t enjoy the process of filmmaking. However when he started shooting for Pathaan, it was lot of fun as it was an action film and he had wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and that it was a kind of film he has always wanted to do for 30 years. “I was always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff,” he said and added that he wanted to do this even the first time he came to Mumbai as he hoped to entertain his audience.