Throwback Tuesday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dotes on daughter Aaradhya Bachchan & these 5 cute moments are proof

Among the Bollywood’s most doting mommies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always manages to steal the show. As a throwback, we take you back to 5 most adorable moments between Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya that will win you over. Check it out.

In Bollywood, if there is one diva who has managed to balance her work life and being a mom perfectly, comes to mind. Being a mom as well as an actor, the diva has managed to handle both things pretty well. Amidst the crazy work schedules, Aishwarya has never ignored her daughter and always has kept her first. From heading to the Cannes International Film Festival every year with Aaradhya to spending time with her on holiday, Aishwarya proves to be a complete doting mom.

In the past, there have been several times when Aishwarya’s love for her daughter Aaradhya has been captured in the form of adorable photos. Every time any of those photos have hit social media, fans have reshared it and made it go viral. From Aaradhya’s school annual day photos with Aishwarya or just their casual holiday photos, Aishwarya’s special moments with her daughter always strike a chord with her fans and they love seeing this mommy-daughter duo. So, here as a Tuesday Throwback, we bring together 5 moments between Aishwarya and Aaradhya that prove her to be a doting mom.

1. When Aishwarya took Aaradhya to Disneyland on a holiday

Aishwarya had shared an adorable photo with daughter Aaradhya when they had headed to Disneyland. In the cute photo, we could see the Guru star cuddling her daughter in her arms and kissing her on the lips before heading to the fun amusement part with her. The cute moment surely is an adorable proof of Aishwarya’s unconditional love for her daughter Aaradhya.

2. Before hitting the red carpet at Cannes, Aishwarya’s kiss for Aaradhya

Another heartwarming photo that Aishwarya had shared on her Instagram handle was from the Cannes Film Festival when she was all set to walk the red carpet. In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen getting a sweet kiss from Aaradhya before she headed out to slay on the red carpet. The diva had called herself the ‘Happiest Mama in the world’ when she shared the photo and it won people’s hearts.

3. Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s twinning moment in sunshine yellow

At the previous year’s Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya and Aaradhya left everyone in awe when they walked down the hotel’s lobby twinning in sunshine yellow and gold. The mommy-daughter duo won our hearts with their cute photo but what was even more endearing was to see Aaradhya hold her mom Aishwarya’s hand and lead the way.

Not just this, Aaradhya also helped set her mommy Aishwarya's gown's train before she headed to slay on the red carpet. The moment was captured by the photographers and indeed it left everyone going 'aww.' Surely, a priceless moment that is bound to warm your heart!

4. Fun times at an amusement park

Aishwarya isn’t just a regular mom, she proved to be a cool and fun mom to Aaradhya when she joined her daughter on a ride at an amusement park. The mommy-daughter duo could be seen riding together on a fun swing and the photo was shared by Aishwarya on Instagram. Seeing Aishwarya have fun with Aaradhya and turn into a kid herself left fans gushing over the cutest mommy-daughter duo in Bollywood. The cherry on the cake was the fact that Aishwarya and Aaradhya could be seen twinning in cool shades in the endearing picture!

5. Aishwarya’s ‘circle of life’ complete as she twirls her daughter Aaradhya at Cannes

Another video from Aishwarya’s Cannes visit that won hearts was an ‘aww-worthy’ moment with her daughter. In a video that the Guru star shared on social media, we get to see Aishwarya all dolled up to hit the red carpet with Aaradhya decked up in a red dress. However, before heading out, Aishwarya twirled and had fun with Aaradhya in the hotel lobby and it was captured in the frame. Truly, one of the most heart-winning videos was this one that was shared by Aishwarya on her social media handle. Well, surely there isn’t another mommy-daughter duo in Bollywood that manages to light up the internet with just one glimpse!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×