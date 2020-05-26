Throwback Tuesday: Deepika Padukone hugging her besties will remind you of the good times with your BFF

Taking you back in time for Throwback Tuesday, we decided to revisit one of Deepika Padukone's old photo with her childhood best friends. Check out the adorable picture below.

often wins the Internet even when she shared a simple picture of her flowers. The actress, who has a massive fan following on social media, has been active on it more than ever. During the lockdown, the 'Chhapaak' actress has given an insight into her quarantine routine, shared videos and even goofed around with husband on social media. The couple's banter is always something to watch out for. Taking you back in time for Throwback Tuesday, we decided to revisit one of Deepika's old photo with her childhood best friends. The trio are thick as thieves even today and the photo will definitely make you miss your BFF.

In the photo, Deepika can be seen squished between her friend Divya and Sneha. The actress can be seen sitting on her best friend's lap, whereas Sneha sits on Deepika'a lap. All three flash their wide smiles in the photo which she had shared back in 2017. Deepika's dimple is unmissable and her smile is surely enchanting. She had captioned the photo, "#besties @divya4488 @sneha_ramachander." Check out the photo below:

Recently, the trio celebrated a virtual birthday and Deepika had even shared a picture of the same on her Instagram Story. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak co-starring Vikrant Massey. The actress was hailed for her role in the film, however, it did not make much noise at the box office and failed to rake in big money.

After Chhapaak, Deepika was expected to be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Kapil Dev's biopic '83. However, the film has now been pushed indefinitely.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×