Throwback Tuesday: Katrina Kaif’s pic from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar is a perfect treat to kickstart your day

Katrina Kaif has shot for celebrity calendars over the years and as a throwback, we take you back to the earlier days of her career in Bollywood. Check it out.

Among the popular divas in Bollywood, has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts with her stellar performances in recent films and with her style. From her red carpet looks to casual gym wear, everything that Katrina dons become a trend that is followed by millions of her fans. The diva has stunned on several celebrity calendars as well as a model and later as an actress and today, as a throwback treat, we take you back to Katrina’s earliest Dabboo Ratnani calendar.

While pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon Katrina’s old photo from Dabboo’s celeb calendar that is bound to leave you amazed. In the old photo, Katrina is seen dipped in a pool with a smile on her face. However, she can be seen holding an umbrella in her hand. The diva looked extremely pretty but it was her sweet smile that stole the attention. Katrina’s calendar shot is sure to remind you of her earlier days in Bollywood as a star.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif: When the actress made headlines after her leaked bikini PHOTOS with Ranbir Kapoor went viral

Meanwhile, Katrina has been spending time at home with her sister Isabelle Kaif amid the lockdown. The diva has been sharing updates from her home while doing household chores or even while working out. On the work front, Katrina was supposed to be seen with in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. However, the release of the film was postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown and theatre shutdown. A new release date is yet to be released. Also, reports were in that Katrina may be doing a superhero flick with Ali Abbas Zafar. However, no announcements have been made yet.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s calendar shot:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×