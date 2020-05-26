Throwback Tuesday: Ranbir Kapoor hugging dad Rishi Kapoor as Riddhima smiles in a childhood pic is pure gold

A throwback to Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood is an adorable photo of him and late star Rishi Kapoor. In the childhood photo, Ranbir and Riddhima can be seen posing with dad Rishi Kapoor. Check it out.

One of the most shocking pieces of news that left Bollywood in a state of grief was ’s demise last month in Mumbai. The senior star left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, after a 2 year battle with cancer. Post his demise, , and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were devastated along with others from the Kapoor family. Several Bollywood stars paid emotional tributes to late Rishi Kapoor and even fans too shared old photos on social media.

Amid this, we stumbled upon a childhood photo of Ranbir and Riddhima with their late father that was shared by a fan club of the actor. In the photo, we can see little Ranbir clinging to his dad Rishi Kapoor while his sister Riddhima can be seen flashing her widest smile as they posed for the picture. The adorable childhood memory takes us back in time when Ranbir was a little boy and his sister Riddhima hung out with their father Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read|PHOTO: Ranbir Kapoor aiming toy gun at Rishi Kapoor & posing with Neetu is his childhood captured at its best

The happy childhood photo has been doing rounds on social media and is a sweet reminder of the good old days. While Rishi Kapoor had spent a year in New York for his treatment, he returned to India in 2019 and also worked on a film, The Body with Emraan Hashmi. However, his health deteriorated and he passed away last month. On his 13th-day prayer meeting, daughter Riddhima paid an emotional tribute with brother Ranbir and the photo was shared on social media. Others who came to attend the prayer meeting included Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli and more.

Check out the throwback childhood photo of Ranbir with late Rishi Kapoor:

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body with Emraan, Sobhita and Vedhika. He also was a part of ’s official adaptation of Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern. His demise left everyone in Bollywood in a state of shock. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Jitendra, , and others paid heartfelt tributes the late star.

