Throwback Tuesday: See Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's most hilarious moments captured on camera

We decided to take a walk down memory lane and found some fun photos of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt that are bound to crack you up. Check it out below.

and cooked up a storm when they appeared together on screen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Their chemistry was a total winner and the actors even went on to win awards for their performances in the film. Alia and Ranveer's jodi was loved by many and the actors will now be coming together to share screen space yet again in Baiju Bawra helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The news recently surfaced and has caused a frenzy among their fans who are more excited than ever to see them back on screen.

We decided to take a walk down memory lane and dig out for some fun photos of Ranveer and Alia. We came across five pictures of the actors and it is bound to crack you up. The pictures were clicked during the promotions of Gully Boy and it is indeed a fun sight to see the actors at their candid best.

Check out Alia and Ranveer's hilarious pictures below:

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranveer's next film is reportedly the remake of a 1952 film of the same name starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari in the lead roles. While Bharat played the titular character Baiju, Meena Kumari, on the other hand, played Geeta who was his love interest. It will be exciting to see Ranveer and Alia stepping into the shoes of the yesteryear actors in the present remake.

What is your take on Alia and Ranveer? Let us know in the comments below.

