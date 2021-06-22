Throwback Tuesday: Shah Rukh Khan turned wicketkeeper for batsman Akshay Kumar on DTPH set & this PIC is proof

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s picture has gone viral on social media. The actors were seen together in the film.

Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai had won many hearts from its music. The film which was a love triangle starred , , Karisma Kapoor. But in the film, also did a cameo role and was seen as Dixit’s friend who was in love with her. The film released in 1997 and was a massive hit at the box office. It is very rare to see superstars in one frame and recently a rare picture of two superstars playing cricket went viral on social media. Yes, we are talking about Khan and Kumar and it will make you nostalgic.

In the Tuesday throwback photo, both actors are seen playing cricket. Khiladi star is seen batting while King Khan is seen as a wicketkeeper. From the picture, it seems like both played cricket in between shoots on the sets. Akshay is dressed in a semi-formal outfit and Shah Rukh Khan stands behind the stumps and a chair is used. The picture was shared by a teamshahrukh fan page on Instagram. As soon as it posted the picture, fans started commenting. They started dropping heart emojis.

Both actors were seen together in Heyy Babyy. In the film, Khan did a cameo role and Akshay was seen in the lead role.

On the work front, the king Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’. He will be reuniting with . The movie will also star John Abraham. On the other hand, has a lot of films lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, and Prithviraj.

