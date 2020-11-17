Throwback Tuesday: Shahid Kapoor & young Arijit Singh's pic surfaces when singer was a reality show contestant

In the throwback picture, Shahid Kapoor can be seen smiling for the photo with contestants of a reality show including Arijit Singh in the background.

made his debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishq and was considered to be the newest heartthrob in Bollywood. The actor grew from strength to strength over the years and has given us some memorable performances. Shahid's millions of fans and fan clubs are testament to the fact that the actor is loved across India. Thanks to these fan clubs, we chanced upon a major throwback photo of Shahid from the year 2005.

With just two years in the entertainment business, Shahid was already an actor to reckon with and in 2005 he had visited the sets of a singing reality show named Fame Gurukul. With the concept of reality shows brand new in India, Fame Gurukul had contestants from all over the country and one of them was today's popular singer Arijit Singh. Yes, Arijit was one of the many contestants.

In the throwback picture, Shahid a well-known actor by then, can be seen smiling for the photo with the contestants of the reality show surrounding him. While Arijit Singh can be be quickly noticed, fans couldn't help but pointing out a young Qazi Touqeer in the photo also. Qazi went on to win the show and fans flooded the comments section while mentioning Qazi, Arijit and Shahid in the same frame.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Arijit Singh's major throwback photo:

Isn't this photo truly nostalgic? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor gets a warm hug from Mira Rajput on a 'rainy winter evening' & fans are in awe of their PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×