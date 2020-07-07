Throwback Tuesday: Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture with family from his younger days will make you emotional

A throwback photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with his family is going viral on the internet. The Chhichhore actor left for heavenly abode on June 14, 2020.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode last month and fans of the actor are still trying to come to terms with his demise. While Sushant was a celebrated actor, his terrific performances on screen are the only memory that fans are left with. From Chhichhore to MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant gave his fans several memories. However, his sad and untimely demise left everyone shocked. Amid this, several fans have been paying tributes to the late actor on social media. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of him with his family.

In a throwback photo with his family, Sushant can be seen posing with his sisters. A much younger Sushant is seen smiling while one of his sisters sits with him and they pose for a picture perfect memory to hold onto forever. The adorable throwback family photo has been doing rounds on social media and several fans have been sharing the same as a tribute to the late actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares throwback photos of her late brother that make fans emotional.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar in this month. Starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara is the official remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The film stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizzy. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The trailer was launched yesterday and already is trending on YouTube. Music of Dil Bechara is composed by AR Rahman. The film will release on July 24, 2020 on the OTT platform.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback photo:

