Throwback Tuesday: Taapsee Pannu shares another look from Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar calls it 'baby gold'

began the week by giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her first look from her 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh. On Tuesday, the actress shared another throwback photo with her co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The picture was also a memorable shot, just like the previous one, and had a story behind it. Taapsee wrote, "Another from the many trials we had to get the picture right. This was one picture we desperately wanted to recreate closest to real. Seeing us in this look for the first time together was such an overwhelming experience for everyone."

She further added, "All the HODs were present that day to see what exactly we r getting into from there on. While everyone had a similar amused expression it was our over emotional over enthu director @tusharhiranandani who started the trail of tears that lasted till the release of the film. It was sometimes difficult to guess are those tears of happiness or he was more like “kahan phasa liya maine apne aap ko” #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive." Bhumi Pednekar was also nostalgic as she commented, "Baby gold gold gold memories."

In her earlier post, Taapsee had revealed how playing a character double her age was one of the biggest experiments of her career so far. The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad which impressed critics largely but did not turn out to be a major success at the box office.

