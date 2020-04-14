Throwback Tuesday: Taimur Ai Khan laughing away with his cousins Sameira & Kiaan is too cute to miss

Shared by Taimur's fan club, this one photo shows Taimur Ali Khan with his cousins Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Sameira Kapoor. Check it out below.

Be it any day of the week, star kid Taimur Ai Khan never fails to brighten up anyone's mood with his adorable smile. From his waves to the paparazzi to photos and videos with his family, Taimur has managed to send the paparazzi and social media into a tizzy whenever he steps out in the city. But since the lockdown, there have been no sightings of Taimur. So we decided to go back in time and dig up some old photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's son to brighten up your Tuesday.

Shared by Taimur's fan club, this one photo shows the little munchkin with his cousins Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Sameira Kapoor. A picture from last Christmas, the adorable photo has Taimur sitting in between Karisma Kapoor's kids and laughing away. Dressed in a white shirt and denims, Taimur and Kiaan can be seen giggling. As for Sameira, she can be seen adorably looking over her little baby brother.

Check out the photo below:

We also came across another video of Taimur giggling with Armaan Jain while playing with him. Check out the adorable video below:

Thanks to Taimur's mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress has been keeping her fans hooked to the gram with some super cute pictures of the star kid. On Sunday, she gave a glimpse of their Easter celebrations at home and little Tim dressed to the T for the occasion.

