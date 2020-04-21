Throwback Tuesday: Tara Sutaria recounts her days as Zoya on Marjaavaan sets with a gorgeous close up shot

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. The film fared well at the box office and Tara was loved as Zoya. Amid lockdown, Tara recalled her days as Zoya on the sets of the film with a stunning throwback photo. Check it out.

Among the popular massy flicks of 2019, and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan managed to win the hearts of the audience and fans loved the duo. Seeing Tara play Zoya, a mute musically-inclined Kashmiri girl, fans loved it and her character was remembered despite it dying in the film. For her character, Tara’s look was kept extremely pretty and chic. From ethnic attire teamed up with Jhumkis to designer lehenga, Tara’s look set style trends among the youth.

Amid the lockdown, Tara remembered Zoya from Marjaavan and shared a photo from the sets of the film. In the photo, a close up shot showcases her stunning makeup and hair and one can’t help but notice the gorgeous jhumkas that she as Zoya had donned in the film. Her look was kept simple yet stunning and that is what resonated about her role in the film. Her chemistry with co-star Sidharth also was loved and fans rooted to see more of them together.

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a stunning click from the sets of Marjaavaan. She captioned the photo as, “Many afternoons ago on the set of Marjaavaan.” Several fans of the actress showered their love on Tara and wished to see her more on the screen. The film went on to do well at the box office and fans loved Tara and Sidharth’s chemistry. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tara is staying at home and spending time with family. Recently, she was in the news when she shared a cute throwback photo from her childhood and rumoured beau Aadar Jain commented on it.

Check out Tara’s latest photo:

