Throwback Tuesday: Before Tiger Shroff, it was Salman Khan's virginity claim that took social media by storm

Thanks to the age of social media, there's little that goes unrecorded or is easily forgotten. Recently, it was Tiger Shroff whose comment seems to have sent social media buzzing. On an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show 'Pinch Season 2', Tiger was reading out fan and troll comments on the show. One of his trolls made a comment that Tiger read out, "Are you virgin?" to which the actor quipped, "I am a virgin like Salman (Khan) bhai!"

While Tiger Shroff cracked us up and sent social media buzzing, considering the actor is rumoured to be dating. However, before Tiger, it was who took social media by storm for his virginity comment. Years ago, Salman had appeared on 's controversial chat show Koffee With Karan and surprised many.

For the unversed, this was the same episode where Salman confessed that he was a virgin and left Karan Johar speechless. Not just Karan, Salman also left his fans stunned when he said he wants to 'save himself'. To this, Karan burst out laughing and said, "You want to save yourself? Are you saying you're a virgin?" A laidback Salman paused and only nodded in the affirmative. This reaction from the actor ended up leaving Karan in a state of non-stop laughter.

In fact, on the next season of Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan graced the couch with his two brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. Back then, Karan Johar asked Salman on his virginity statement once more and the actor said, "Nothing has changed and so is the case with you!"

