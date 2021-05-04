  1. Home
Throwback Tuesday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strutted down the ramp with Camila Cabello & Eva Longoria

Back in September 2019, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan headed to Paris with daughter Aaradhya for the Paris Fashion Week and made waves internationally.
Mumbai
Throwback Tuesday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strutted down the ramp with Camila Cabello & Eva Longoria. Throwback Tuesday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strutted down the ramp with Camila Cabello & Eva Longoria.
Take us back to 2019! While we can only dream of everything going back to normal, in the spirit of Throwback Tuesday we decided to revisit Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's time in France. Back in September 2019, the actress headed to Paris with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the Paris Fashion Week and made waves internationally. As part of the Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya strutted down the ram for the 'Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" show. 

Dressed in a floral number with hair and makeup on point, Aishwarya looked on point in a bold red lip and her dreamy eyes doing all the talking. With fringed heels and a striking hair up do, Aishwarya definitely aced the ramp and looked like a million bucks. For the show, Aishwarya was joined by her good friend Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard. And towards the end of the show, Aishwarya as well as all the other stars came together to pose for some epic runway photos. 

With Aishwarya at the centre, the actress was flanked by rest of the celebs and models on her side. In fact, the fashion show also served as a reunion for Aishwarya and Eva who are known to be good friends. 

 

Aaradhya also accompanied her mum for the big night and the mother-daughter duo posed for a cute picture with the Eiffel Tower in the background. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

