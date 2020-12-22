Throwback Tuesday: When Alia Bhatt hilariously revealed her guy must be 'lean, mean & accha wala machine'

When asked if she would swipe right or left for bodybuilders, Alia Bhatt fooled around and was at her candid best while answering it. Check out the video below.

Over the years, has given her fans several reasons to cheer. From her characters to her unapologetic self, the actress has delighted millions with her performances. Keeping with our tradition of Throwback Tuesday, we decided to go back in time and fish out a super fun video of Alia Bhatt along with her Dear Zindagi co-star Kunal Kapoor.

The video dates back to a few years ago when Dear Zindagi was about to release and Alia along with Kunal had joined hands with a dating app to promote the film. In the video, the actress can be seen on stage, swiping right and left on things she loves and for those she doesn't. From pizza and beaches to chocolates and butter chicken, the actress was at her candid best.

However, one option left Alia spilling out the truth. When asked if she would swipe right or left for bodybuilders, the actress fooled around and hilariously remarked, "Cheee, I mean no offence to bodybuilders but personally, in a guy, mujhe ye bodybuilder type body accha nahi lagta. Mujhe thoda lean, mean, accha wala machine chahiye. (I'm not too fond of bodybuilder type bodies. I like lean, mean and good machine)." Alia's answer definitely left the entire room in splits.

Check out Alia's super fun video below:

Meanwhile, Alia has been back to non-stop shooting. From RRR to Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress is a busy bee. She recently made a quick trip to Goa with boyfriend to support his football team.

