Throwback Tuesday: When Alia Bhatt twinned in white with Ranbir Kapoor’s niece post family dinner & won hearts
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town over the past few days. Over the weekend, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a couple of photos from the get together at their house with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan and they went viral on social media. A day back, Alia was seen spending time with Ranbir’s dogs and she shared photos on social media. The duo has been spending time amid the lockdown and their photos surely have been adding to the excitement among the fans for their film Brahmastra.
However, while pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon some throwback photos of Alia with Ranbir’s niece Samara and they are bound to brighten up your day. In the photos that date back to a dinner back in 2018, Alia can be seen twinning in white with Samara. Not just this, post the dinner, Alia is seen holding young Samara’s hand and walking with her while Riddhima, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen walking behind the two gorgeous girls.
The throwback photos broke the internet back then and fans loved how Alia bonded with Ranbir’s niece and family. Back then, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima had also gifted a bracelet to Alia and the Raazi star had shared a photo of the same on social media too. The throwback photos give fans a glimpse of how Alia has bonded with Ranbir’s family and it surely is a treat to revisit them amid the lockdown.
Here are Alia’s throwback photos with Ranbir Kapoor’s niece:
Meanwhile, post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Alia stood by Ranbir and his family like a rock. When Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not make it to the funeral, Alia video called her and made her part of the final rites. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is produced by Karan Johar and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.
