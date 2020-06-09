  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback Tuesday: When Alia Bhatt twinned in white with Ranbir Kapoor’s niece post family dinner & won hearts

Over the past few days, Alia Bhatt has been spending time with Ranbir Kapoor and his family and photos of the get together broke the internet. We stumbled upon some throwback photos of Alia joining Ranbir’s family for dinner back in 2018 and twinning with his niece in white.
13466 reads Mumbai
Throwback Tuesday: When Alia Bhatt twinned in white with Ranbir Kapoor’s niece post family dinner & won heartsThrowback Tuesday: When Alia Bhatt twinned in white with Ranbir Kapoor’s niece post family dinner & won hearts
  • 19
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town over the past few days. Over the weekend, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a couple of photos from the get together at their house with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan and they went viral on social media. A day back, Alia was seen spending time with Ranbir’s dogs and she shared photos on social media. The duo has been spending time amid the lockdown and their photos surely have been adding to the excitement among the fans for their film Brahmastra. 

However, while pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon some throwback photos of Alia with Ranbir’s niece Samara and they are bound to brighten up your day. In the photos that date back to a dinner back in 2018, Alia can be seen twinning in white with Samara. Not just this, post the dinner, Alia is seen holding young Samara’s hand and walking with her while Riddhima, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen walking behind the two gorgeous girls. 

Also Read|Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Shaheen and others are having the perfect family night; See PHOTOS

The throwback photos broke the internet back then and fans loved how Alia bonded with Ranbir’s niece and family. Back then, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima had also gifted a bracelet to Alia and the Raazi star had shared a photo of the same on social media too. The throwback photos give fans a glimpse of how Alia has bonded with Ranbir’s family and it surely is a treat to revisit them amid the lockdown. 

Here are Alia’s throwback photos with Ranbir Kapoor’s niece:

Meanwhile, post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Alia stood by Ranbir and his family like a rock. When Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not make it to the funeral, Alia video called her and made her part of the final rites. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is produced by Karan Johar and is slated to release on December 4, 2020. 

Credits :Manav Manglani

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Why ppl r so mean to her?? As if she has stolen their husbands or boyfriends lol!!! Get a life ppl!

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Alia looks like a snake

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

By the time that kid turns 12 she will cross the height of this shortie 5 feet alia and will also look more beautiful than her.

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Lol a 10 years old kid is almost close to her height. Alia is short and ugly.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

paid article by बहुत alia kapoor

Anonymous 1 hour ago

marry fast

Anonymous 1 hour ago

ranlia

Anonymous 1 hour ago

katrina behind the scene had lot of affair, ranbir lucky to marry alia

Anonymous 1 hour ago

after botoxrina ranbir perfect choice

Anonymous 1 hour ago

perfect doormat bahu

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Along with Alia, there will be many mire in Ranbir's life.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Haha Uglia and Uglybir so obsessed with Queen Katrina.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

ranbir wife alia kapoor

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Drugbir's wife

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Deepika's maid- Alia bhatt

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Soon ranbir divorcee alia

Anonymous 1 hour ago

alia kapoor

Anonymous 1 hour ago

snake kapoor

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Uglia kapoor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement