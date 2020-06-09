Throwback Tuesday: When birthday girl Sonam Kapoor held a little Janhvi Kapoor adorably in her arms

Today, as Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday, we came across a major throwback photo of the actress with Janhvi Kapoor. Check it out below.

Cousin sisters and Janhvi Kapoor have often taken social media by storm for their posts. From films and family to friends and fun posts, the sisters are one of the top known faces in Bollywood today and are loved by millions of fans. Thanks to these fans and fan clubs, we often get to see unseen photos and videos of the actors. Today, as Sonam celebrates her birthday, we came across a major throwback photo of the actress with an infant Janhvi Kapoor.

The photo was shared by Sonam herself to wish Janhvi on her birthday in 2019. In the photo, one can see a teenage Sonam adorably holding an infant Janhvi Kapoor in her lap as she smiles wide. Gently supporting her head, Sonam looks awestruck by Jahnvi's cuteness. While sharing the photo, Sonam had captioned it, "all my love baby girl... keep smiling your gorgeous smile."

Check out the photo below:

Isn't this throwback photo of Sonam and Janhvi simply the cutest?

Sonam Kapoor turns 35 today and the actress has been flooded with wishes on social media. The actress also reunited with her family after months as she returned to Mumbai from Delhi. From her sister Rhea Kapoor to husband Anand Ahuja, the actress was showered with a whole lot of love. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her co-star and shared a photo. She wrote, "Veeres for life... happy birthday you brave girl @sonamkapoor."

Here's wishing Sonam Kapoor a very happy birthday!

