Throwback Tuesday: When Deepika Padukone revealed how she got a role in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone is one of the most adored Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. She made it big in the movie industry, on her own merit. She started with television commercials, modelling, and background dancing. She got her first movie break in a Kannada film Aishwarya and then she got a titular role in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most memorable films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path-breaking films like Chhapaak and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Kabir Khan's 83, led by husband Ranveer Singh.



Deepika Padukone has worked her way to the top. At present, she is spearheading some of India's most anticipated films and is associated with the biggest of international brands which have acknowledged her presence. Deepika, in a podcast with The Business Of Fashion, BOF, talked about how she landed a role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om, without even an audition.

Deepika Padukone on she landed a role in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan:



In the podcast, when she was asked about how she landed a role in Om Shanti Om, she said, "Farah Khan, who is the director I debuted with, saw this photoshoot and took it to Shah Rukh Khan. He was doing a film called Chak De! India in Australia. Farah took these photos and showed them to Shah Rukh and told him, "She's the face. I found the face". They were looking to cast a new face and mind you, a double role of one character who is like the old world Bollywood heroine Hema Malini or Wahida Rehman, and the other role was this young Indian modern woman. Without auditioning me or without having ever met me, she took the pictures to Shah Rukh." Deepika further revealed that SRK asked Farah to go ahead with her decision if she was ok with it and the next thing she knew was that she was working with India's biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan and one of India's biggest female directors in her first Bollywood movie, without auditioning. Deepika talked about how she still asks Farah about her instincts and how she thought that she was fit to play Shantipriya and Sandy in Om Shanti Om. The film was a huge commercial success and Deepika has never looked back since then. She worked with Farah Khan on another movie Happy New Year, which again was a huge commercial success. In total, Deepika has worked thrice with SRK, in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Her upcoming projects with Shah Rukh Khan include Pathaan and a cameo in Atlee's Jawan.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects:



Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct-to-digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. She will then feature in another SRK starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With a line-up so exciting and massive, one can say with utmost surety that Deepika Padukone will remain one of India's most sought-after heroines in the times to come as well.

Also read: Pathaan: Deepika Padukone looks fierce as she shoots a bullet in the motion poster of Shah Rukh Khan starrer