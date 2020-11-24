  1. Home
Throwback Tuesday: When Deepika Padukone won hearts with her response when asked for her ID at the airport

Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Pathan. Meanwhile, check out a viral throwback video of the actress for which she was lauded by everyone.
Deepika Padukone has some interesting projects lined up in her pipeline and is busy with the same for the past few days. Reports suggest that she is currently shooting for Pathan after having wrapped up a shooting schedule of Shakun Batra’s project. Meanwhile, the actress is known for her stylish airport looks. There is not a single time when the Chhapaak star has failed to impress us with her sartorial fashion choices whenever she goes in and out of the city or abroad.

There is one instance when Deepika was off to Bangalore with her father Prakash Padukone. But something happened at the airport that caught the attention of the onlookers and the paparazzi. While both of them entered the airport premises, a security guard asked for her ID from behind. The actress then politely asked if that is required and readily came back to show the same. The best part is that she didn’t throw any tantrums and obliged with the request.

Check out the throwback video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani

Many fans of the actress lauded her behaviour and polite attitude as soon as the video went viral on social media. Coming to the present context, Deepika has reportedly kick-started shooting for Pathan as has been mentioned above. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. The shooting schedule is reportedly taking place in YRF studios. Apart from that, she also has Shakun Batra’s project lined up that features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

