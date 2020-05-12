Throwback Tuesday: When Irrfan Khan saw a love bite on Babil Khan’s neck and congratulated him for it

Late star Irrfan Khan’s old interview from the time of his film Qarib Qarib Singlle’s release is going viral on the internet. In the same, Irrfan had the coolest reaction to his son Babil Khan’s love bite mark on his neck.

It has been more than 10 days since the demise of the prolific Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and fans are still not over the shock of his passing. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai due to a colon infection and was survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan Khan. His demise left everyone in grief as he was a celebrated actor in Bollywood and Hollywood. Post his demise, his son, Babil Khan has been sharing throwback videos of the actor that are a tribute to his coolness.

Now, amid this, a throwback interview of Irrfan with a portal has gone viral on the internet in which the Angrezi Medium actor revealed how he reacted on seeing a love bite mark on his son Babil Khan’s neck. The interview dates back to 2017 when his film Qarib Qarib Singlle was all set to release. During the interview, Irrfan spoke about an incident when he found a love bite on Babil’s neck and his reaction to it proves why he was the coolest father ever.

Irrfan said, “My kids are very open with me. When I saw a love mark on his neck and confronted him about it, he said, ‘no it’s not that, it is a rash.’ I said to him Beta congratulations. (laughs).” He then went on to share that one needs to be open with their kids about such things and shared that it is a good thing if kids come up to you and talk about it. He mentioned that it is important to make kids feel that parents will understand their curiosity and will not try to suppress it. On discussing intimate things with kids, Irrfan said, “Just tell them(kids) it is natural. If you are not being curious about it, then there is something wrong with you. If you are curious and want to explore, please go ahead and this is the way life is. This is the best gift nature has given to you. Explore it. Explore it in a way that you don’t hurt anybody. But, find its potential.”

The actor mentioned that if two people getting together is not made into a commodity, it's a wonderful experience. While talking about this, Irrfan also remembered his late mother and said that she used to tell him about such experiences only in the way of a warning. He also shared that he was never embarrassed to talk about such things with his mom as well. Well, with this, once again we get an insight into the modern and forward-thinking of an actor par excellence. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai and left everyone in a state of shock. His last presence on screen was in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia.

