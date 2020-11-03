Throwback Tuesday: When Kriti Sanon revealed what she and Sushant Singh Rajput bonded over during Raabta shoot

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in a film titled, 'Raabta.' We stumbled upon a throwback interview of Kriti where she spoke about her bond with the late actor and the thing they most connected over.

Kriti Sanon and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sizzling chemistry in Raabta set tongues wagging. Audiences loved their pairing in Dinesh Vijan’s 2017 romantic flick. The film proved that in real life too, Kriti and Sushant shared great rapport. Their strong camaraderie was quite evident during the film's shoot and as well as during the promotions. Though Raabta was their first film together, they two always stunned us with their bond. Their on-screen jodi received much love from their fans. Back in 2017 during Raabta promotions, the Heropanti star had often expressed her fondness for SSR.

We stumbled upon a throwback interview of Kriti where she spoke about her bond with the late actor and the thing they most connected over. During an interview with Filmfare back then, she revealed that two really bonded well over food. She revealed that during the shoot days in Budapest, they discovered an Indian restaurant. On their cheat days, both the actors often used to indulge in eating Punjabi food.

The popular magazine quoted her as saying, “More over food than anything else! We discovered an Indian restaurant in Budapest, which serves daal-makhni and chicken tikka. On cheat days, we’d order food from there. Sushant is someone with ‘sweet teeth’ – not just a sweet tooth! I’ve never had as much ice cream as I did in Budapest. Initially, he used to call me ‘Punjaban’ because I enjoyed my butter chicken and other Punjabi stuff. We’d be delighted when rajma chawal was served on the set. It was heaven!”

Talking about Sushant as a co-star, the Dilwale actress had said she is pleased to see how passionate SSR had always been towards his craft. In order to get into the skin of his characters, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star used to do a lot of research. She added, “He’s inspiring especially for someone like me who hasn’t worked much in the industry.”

On June 16, the Luka Chuppi penned a heartfelt tribute for her late friend.. She said she feels broken and lamented as she could not stop the tragedy. Sharing a few pictures with Rajput, Kriti wrote on Instagram, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living.”

The caption further read, “I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.” Read Also: Throwback: Sushant Singh Rajput saves co star Kriti Sanon from an embarrassing moment in a smart way

FilmFare

