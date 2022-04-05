Throwback Tuesday: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed he wanted THESE 3 stars on his bachelor trip

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have entertained their fans for years now. With their movies and ad films, the actors have a strong fan base. However, back in 2016, the duo entertained their fans thoroughly when they appeared together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan show. The hit chat show has dished out several moments over the years and one such moment caught our attention.

Turns out, during the rapid fire round, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to choose three people he would invite on his bachelor's trip. Ranbir's top three choices were Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Jokingly, Ranveer remarked, "I'm not invited. Never coming back on this show. Not with you for sure." Ranbir laughed off Ranveer's comment and the rapid fire continued.

As per latest reports, Ranbir Kapoor is most likely to throw a bachelor party ahead of his wedding this month. The actor will be tying the knot with Alia Bhatt. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported earlier that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married at the actor's family home - RK House in Mumbai's suburbs Chembur.

As for the actor's bachelor party, a source informed India Today, that Ranbir will soon be throwing one. "Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Like Rishi & Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor too will wed at RK House in April