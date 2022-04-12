Throwback Tuesday: When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about mum Neetu 'letting him go' after marriage.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding prep is underway in full swing in suburban Mumbai. The couple are finishing their respective shoot schedules before the festivities begin. As the big day inches closer, Alia and Ranbir's fans have been shipping the couple more than ever. In the spirit of Throwback Tuesday, we came across one such video when Ranbir spoke about sharing space with his mum and future wife.

Ranbir's interview, which dates back to 2012, was from Simi Garewal's show India's Most Desirable. In the interview, the host asked him, "How would your mother feel when another woman enters your life? Have you thought about it?"

Replying, Ranbir said, "Yes, I have. It takes a lot of courage. Specially in a mother-son relationship when they are really close. When you bring another woman home, your sharing space. So, it's tricky. I think my mother is intelligent, she's such a great person that she will adapt. She will sacrifice and let me go a little so my other better half can have me."

Soon after Ranbir's answer, Neetu popped up virtually on screen and revealed she will pamper her daughter in law. "I would love it. I would love when he will have someone in his life - his wife. I'm sure I'm going to adore my daughter in law because I want to see my soon happy and if that girl is making my son happy, I would just pamper her and spoil her silly."

Cut to 2022, Alia and Neetu already share an affectionate bond. The ties are not just extended to Alia, but her entire family as well.

