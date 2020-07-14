  1. Home
Throwback Tuesday: When Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma recreated DDLJ vibe for the Butterfly song with Bosco

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have done several films together and one of them was Jab Harry Met Sejal. A throwback photo from the film’s set was shared by choreographer Bosco on social media and it surely will remind you of DDLJ.
7530 reads Mumbai
Throwback Tuesday: When Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma recreated DDLJ vibe for the Butterfly song with Bosco
A film that came out back in 2017 starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead was Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film was helmed by Imtiaz Ali and was a love story of two different individuals. While the movie may have not done exceptionally well, but the music of the film by Pritam was loved. One of the peppy and upbeat tracks of the film was Butterfly song that featured Anushka and Shah Rukh in a typical Punjabi avatar. 

Taking to Instagram, the choreographer of the song, Bosco Martis shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh and Anushka from the sets of the film. In the photo, Anushka and Shah Rukh can be seen all decked up to do Bhangra in the song while Bosco can be seen taking a selfie with them. The song from the film was shot in the middle of the fields and hence, oozed Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge vibes. The music too was loved and Anushka and Shah Rukh’s dance stole the show. 

Bosco shared the photo with SRK and Anushka and thanked them for being a part of the song. He wrote, “Reliving the moment where we tried to create a DDLJ VIBE @imtiazaliofficial thanks for the opportunity . Love you @iamsrk sir @anushkasharma thanks for adding glamour to this pic.” Shah Rukh is seen dressed as a Sikh while Anushka is seen clad in a typical salwar kameez for the song. 

Here is Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Bosco’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, amid the lockdown, everyone has been staying at home including Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan. The last film that they both did was Zero. The film was helmed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Katrina Kaif. Post Zero’s failure, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka are yet to announce their next acting project. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Only kajol and SRK can recreate it.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I have a feeling they both are doing their next film together with rajkumar hirani . Anuhska has a great relation with rajkumar hirani also she has worked with him in 2 films . Maybe they both are collaborating again how many of you think it's happening ????

