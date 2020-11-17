  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback Tuesday: When Suhana Khan was mobbed by the shutterbugs during a movie's special screening

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan once faced an awkward situation while on her way to a movie screening. Read on to know more.
14772 reads Mumbai
Throwback Tuesday: When Suhana Khan was mobbed by the shutterbugs during a movie's special screeningThrowback Tuesday: When Suhana Khan was mobbed by the shutterbugs during a movie's special screening
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While there is no denying that Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base, his wife Gauri Khan and kids’ popularity is no less than him. One can figure out the same after having seen Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan’s massive fan following on their respective social media handles. The paparazzi also don’t leave a chance to click them whenever they step out in the public domain. However, there was one instance when Suhana got scared amidst the shutterbugs clicking her.

It so happened that the star kid had gone to watch a special screening of the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight back in the year 2017. However, to her dismay, a huge contingent of paps surrounded and clicked her while she entered the place. One can easily understand the discontentment on her face as she tries to avoid them and moves forward. A little later, she makes a call apparently to her dad while trying to get out of the situation as she got mobbed by them.

Shah Rukh Khan once also revealed that Suhana actually called him for help and said that she was stuck there. Talking about the young lady, she recently accompanied her parents to the UAE for IPL 2020. They also celebrated King Khan’s birthday there and shared the pictures on social media. Suhana made her Instagram profile public a few months back and now enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Her stunning pictures instantly go viral once they are posted on social media. 

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Suhana Khan revisits celebrations from 2018 and shares a photo planting a kiss on AbRam's cheek

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Diwali 2020: Suhana Khan revisits celebrations from 2018 and shares a photo planting a kiss on AbRam's cheek
Suhana Khan has a sassy reply for Agastya Nanda who was 'Unfollowing' her post her latest selfies; Take a look
On Aryan Khan's birthday eve, Suhana Khan feels she 'looks like a grown up' in THESE pics; Navya Nanda agrees
Suhana Khan calls Aryan Khan her 'bestie' as she wishes him ahead of his birthday; See POST
Suhana Khan proves she's like any other sister; Shares a photo REJECTED by Aryan Khan ft Shah Rukh & AbRam
Suhana Khan wishes 'bestfriends' Shah Rukh Khan & Shanaya Kapoor on their birthdays by sharing a throwback PIC

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement