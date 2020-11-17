Throwback Tuesday: When Suhana Khan was mobbed by the shutterbugs during a movie's special screening

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan once faced an awkward situation while on her way to a movie screening. Read on to know more.

While there is no denying that has a huge fan base, his wife and kids’ popularity is no less than him. One can figure out the same after having seen and ’s massive fan following on their respective social media handles. The paparazzi also don’t leave a chance to click them whenever they step out in the public domain. However, there was one instance when Suhana got scared amidst the shutterbugs clicking her.

It so happened that the star kid had gone to watch a special screening of the starrer Tubelight back in the year 2017. However, to her dismay, a huge contingent of paps surrounded and clicked her while she entered the place. One can easily understand the discontentment on her face as she tries to avoid them and moves forward. A little later, she makes a call apparently to her dad while trying to get out of the situation as she got mobbed by them.

Shah Rukh Khan once also revealed that Suhana actually called him for help and said that she was stuck there. Talking about the young lady, she recently accompanied her parents to the UAE for IPL 2020. They also celebrated King Khan’s birthday there and shared the pictures on social media. Suhana made her Instagram profile public a few months back and now enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Her stunning pictures instantly go viral once they are posted on social media.

