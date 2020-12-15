Throwback: Twinkle Khanna REVEALS Akshay Kumar wasn’t the first choice for PadMan; Says ‘R Balki convinced me’

Akshay Kumar was seen playing the lead role in PadMan along with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and his performance was well received

has been one of the most versatile and successful actors in Bollywood. He has given us several blockbuster movies in his career of almost three decades which has touched millions of hearts. Amid this, his 2018 release PadMan won a lot of attention for its unique concept. The movie was based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas. While Akshay’s performance was hailed by everyone, did you know, he wasn’t the first choice for the role of Laxmikant in PadMan?

This revelation was made by his wife and PadMan producer Twinkle Khanna. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback video wherein Twinkle was speaking about the first choice for PadMan’s lead role. In the video, Twinkle was quizzed if Akshay was the first choice for the role, to which the actress was quick to response negatively. In fact, she even stated that it was director R Balki who convinced her that Akshay will be the perfect choice for the role. Twinkle also stated that while she did have some names on her mind for the role, no one could have pulled it in a way Akshay did.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s video:

As of now, has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He has recently wrapped Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and Ranjit M Tewari’s Bell Bottom. Besides, he will soon begin shooting for Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi. This isn’t all. He will also be seen in YRF’s period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar.

