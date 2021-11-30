THROWBACK: Varun Dhawan on why he kept his relationship with Natasha Dalal private for a long time

2021 has been a year of star weddings. Recently Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding was the biggest talk of the town. However, the first major wedding that set off this year of big fat Indian weddings was Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s on January 24. The couple tied the knot at Alibaug in presence of their friends and family. The whole ceremony was a close-knitted affair. Though the couple had been in love with each other for more than two decades, Varun had been very secretive about his relationship before his marriage. Thus, the Internet was taken by a storm when the news hit. Everyone wanted to know Varun Dhawan and his lady love Natasha Dalal’s story.

Thus, in February, HT Brunch had an interview with Varun, wherein the ‘October’ actor opened up about his love story, and how his life had been since he became a brand new husband. When the interviewer asked about the reason for keeping his relationship private, Varun explained how it was a joint decision between both the partners. He said this was because Natasha was not a part of this line. He then added that he lived his life like a normal teenager and then as a normal 20-year-old as he grew up. "I first saw Natasha on the basketball court in school, she was in the yellow house and I was in red. And it did come into my mind that I’ll marry this girl one day…” Varun told, reminiscing about the first time he met Natasha.

When asked about life after marriage, the actor informed that their relationship was still the same. "Nothing has changed in our relationship after the wedding. I think we’ve known each other for too many years,” he had said. He had concluded by saying that he was happy however after his wedding, he switched his serious work mode on.

Today, after more than ten months of marriage, the couple seems to be happier than ever. Just on Karwachauth, Varun shared gorgeous pictures with his sweetheart. He is not the one to shy when it comes to displaying PDA on the Internet now, as he has been posting quite a lot of snaps with Natasha this year.

