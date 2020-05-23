THROWBACK VIDEO: Aditya Roy Kapur’s mimicry on his Instagram debut will add a kick of laughter to your day

Aditya Roy Kapur is among the popular stars in Bollywood. However, he joined Instagram back in January 2019. Prior to it, he announced it in a hilarious video shared by actor Varun Dhawan that went viral. The video is going viral again and it is bound to make you laugh.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is on a roll as his last film Malang with is getting a lot of love since it was released on the OTT platform. Aditya is one of the stars who stayed away from social media for the longest time but while filming his 2019 flick Kalank with , and others, he announced that he will be making his Instagram debut with a hilarious video. The same video was shared by Varun on social media and it almost broke the internet. Aditya’s hilarious mimicry in the same was one of the major reasons behind fans going berserk for it.

In the throwback video that was shared by Varun, we can see Aditya chilling on a chair while his co-star filmed him. Aditya is seen going on a hilarious rant about his Instagram debut and that he will be the best when he makes his account on the photo-sharing app. The Malang actor is seen hilariously announcing that he will be doing movie promotions on his social media handle once he makes his Instagram debut. For the first time, fans of Aditya got to see his hilarious side in the throwback video.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor to star in Malang 2; Mohit Suri starts working on script

And, it surely left everyone in splits. Aditya also had announced date of making his Instagram debut back then in the video. He had mentioned that he will be joining Instagram on August 30. However, in reality, it was in January 2019 that Aditya was coaxed and cajoled by two girls to make his debut on Instagram. Not just this, Aditya had shared an adorable photo with the two girls along with the story of how they convinced him to join the photo-sharing app. That was Aditya’s first photo on his Instagram account.

Here’s Aditya Roy Kapur’s hilarious video:

Meanwhile, since Aditya joined Instagram, he has been sharing updates about his life and work on the same. From spending time at his farmhouse amid the lockdown to announcing the release of Malang on Netflix, Aditya has been using his social media account to keep his fans updated with his work and life shenanigans. On the work front, Aditya was last seen in Malang with Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Now, he will be seen in Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the previous Hit that starred . Recently, Malang director Mohit Suri also revealed that Malang sequel also might be in the works.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×