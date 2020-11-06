Throwback Video: When Nora Fatehi showed off her killer moves on O Saki Saki at rehearsals & left fans in awe

We recently got our hands on the throwback video of Nora Fatehi’s hit number O Saki Saki dance rehearsals. Take a look.

Nora Fatehi won million hearts with her outstanding dance moves in the foot-tapping party song O Saki Saki. She got instant fame with the dance number Dilbar that was featured in John Abraham’s 2018 Satyameva Jayate. After the success of the track, the stunning actress was unstoppable. She went on to give hits such as Kamariya from Stree, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani in Marjaavaan and Garmi in Street Dancer 3D. She has come a long way and there is no denying that. Today, she is one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry, courtesy her brilliant dancing skills and versatility as an actor.

The Street Dancer 3D star has established herself as one of the best dancers of Bollywood. As we speak of this, we recently got out hands on the throwback video wherein Nora can be seen rehearsing for track O Saki Saki. In the video that was once trending on social media, the brilliant dancer showcases her killer dance moves. Needless to say, the video will surely make you all put on your dancing shoes. The gorgeous star looked stunning in a white crop top paired with a long orange flare skirt. She can also be seen doing the hook step of her popular song, Garmi.

Check out the video:

On a related note, Nora's O Saki Saki is a reprised version of the song featured in the 2004 film Musafir. The original version starred actress Koena Mitra. Though Koena didn't like the new version, the brilliant dancer got heaps of praises from her fans. The remake version was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar. On the work front, Nora was recently seen with singer Guru Randhawa in the song Nach Meri Rani.

