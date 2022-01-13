Throwback: Virat Kohli on adapting to fatherhood, learning to change diapers: Comfortable with everything

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been on cloud nine ever since they had embraced parenthood for the first time in January last year and welcomed a baby girl Vamika. It was indeed a life changing experience for the power couple who can’t stop gushing about their little princess. While Virat and Anushka, popularly known as Virushka, are often seen talking about Vamika, we got our hands on a throwback interview wherein the ace Indian cricketer was seen speaking about adapting to parenthood.

During an interview with Star Sports, Virat said, “Luckily as a cricketer, I have become someone who adapts pretty well to situations and Ravi Bhai would know that. For me to understand how to change diapers, learning all those things wasn't tough because I was keen to learn. I wouldn't say I have mastered it but I am very very comfortable with everything I have learned so far and I wanted to. For me, learning to change diapers is not difficult. I wanted to learn”. Earlier, Virat had also opened up about becoming a father and called it the greatest moment of his life.

“Becoming a father has been the greatest moment of my life. I can't compare it to a series win. But the connection to the team doesn't go away even if I'm not there. We are invariably connected and I was watching all the action,” he had stated during a press conference. Recently, Virat and Anushka had celebrated Vamika’s first birthday lately. On the occasion, Anushka shared a sweet note and wrote, “The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE”.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli raise a toast as Vamika turns 1, twins with mommy in white; See INSIDE party pics