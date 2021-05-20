Throwback: Virat Kohli says he rewatches Anushka Sharma’s cancer bit in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Etched in my heart

In an interview, Virat Kohli mentioned that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is his favorite film of Anushka Sharma and he often rewatches the bit where she gets cancer and Ranbir comes back to meet her. Read further to know why it is etched in Virat’s heart.

Apart from being an ideal couple to some considering both come from middle-class households and have built an empire of success through hard work, Anushka and Virat are each other’s cheerleaders. Anushka is often seen at Virat’s matches even abroad and Virat promotes Anushka’s new film as and when required. They are a benchmark and a holy grail of what any regular person’s life can be like provided that they set an aim and work hard for it. Anushka and Virat nearly started their careers together in their respective fields but Anushka received super success with her first film with .

According to a report in Indian Express, Virat spoke about the one film that is closest to his heart is the 2016 Diwali release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film starred Anushka, , Aishwarya Rai, and in pivotal characters. Speaking about the film he said, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, hands down. That character for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open Youtube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back…. that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere.”

The film was directed and produced by and it racked in a moolah at the box office also impressed critics. Anushka and Ranbir came from a massive flop called Bombay Velvet but their performance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil overpowered any negativity that the audience may have carried to the cinema halls.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma can't stop gushing as Hardik Pandya walks with son Agastya; Sakshi Dhoni, Natasa are all hearts

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×