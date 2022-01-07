THROWBACK: Virat Kohli tells how his life changed after welcoming Vamika; Says ‘It’s one of the best feelings’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been one of the most talked about couples in the town. The couple, who has been married for over four years, doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Besides, Virat and Anushka, fondly called as Virushka, has been all about enjoying simple moments in their life. And ever since they have welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 , their life has been revolving around their little princess and doesn’t miss out on a chance to celebrate a moment with her.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of the renowned cricketer wherein Virat was seen talking about embracing fatherhood and how it had changed his life. During one of his conversations with Dinesh Karthik, Virat stated that embracing fatherhood has been one of the best feelings in the world. “There is such calming energy in your child’s smile. When they smile, you literally forget everything. It’s so pure. It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” he added. Virat had also added that Vamika has been their first priority.

Virat further added, “Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay up to speed with her schedule”. As of now, the power couple is gearing up for Vamika’s first birthday on January 11. It will be interesting to see how they will celebrate their daughter’s first birthday.