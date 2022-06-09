THROWBACK: Virat Kohli thinks he behaved 'like a fool' in his first interaction with Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about, admired, valued and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living a happy life together. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been very public about their love for one another. They gave welcomed little daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Anushka recently quit her production house Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career and to nurture her little daughter.

In a throwback interview, Virat Kohli revealed his first interaction with his now wife Anushka Sharma. He recalled that he had met Anushka on the sets of a commercial they did together in 2013. The former Indian Captain said that he was jittery and nervous on the sets of the commercial shoot and ended up cracking a joke to lighten things up, only to realise that it wasn’t the best thing to say since things became all the more weird for him after that.

Virat narrated the incident and it went like - “She walked in and was looking taller than me. I said, 'Didn't you get a higher pair of heels than these?' She was like, 'Excuse me?' and I said, 'I am just joking!'” He admitted that his joke made things weird and accepted that he behaved like a fool and that he could have conducted himself better.

The couple started dating each other in 2014, following which Anushka was often seen cheering for Virat from the stands in several international matches. Virat Kohli too blew flying kisses at her when he reached any cricketing milestone. When the viewers and media went overboard on Anushka Sharma following a big match defeat he captained in, Virat came in support of her.

Anushka, after last being seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif is set to make her return to the movies with a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will soon premiere digitally. Apart from that, there is no other project that Anushka Sharma is working on, currently.

